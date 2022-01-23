  • Menu
Trains that run with additional coaches
Visakhapatnam: In order to provide additional travelling facilities for the passengers, some of the trains are augmented with additional coaches on a permanent basis.

They include Tirupati–Bilaspur express (17482) is permanently augmented with an additional 3AC coach with effect from January 23.

Similarly, Bilaspur–Tirupati express (17481) is permanently augmented with an additional 3AC coach from January 25.

Meanwhile, Tirupati–Puri express (17480) is permanently augmented with an additional 3AC coach with effect from January 24, while Puri–Tirupati express (17479) with an additional 3AC coach from January 26.

