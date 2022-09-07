Visakhapatnam: The 70th Tri-Services Cricket Championship, held under the aegis of Eastern Naval Command, was declared open by Surg Rear Adm R Ravi, Command Medical Officer, HQENC at Railway Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Waltair and president of East Coast Railways Sports Association Anup Satpathy attended as guest of honour.

Surg Rear Adm R Ravi presented a memento to the DRM as a token of appreciation for the support rendered by the Indian Railways for organising the Inter-Services Championship.

The teams participating in the month-long championship are Indian Army Red, Indian Army Green, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force. The championship is scheduled to be conducted till October 2 and played in various formats which include Four Day Test Cricket, one-day and T-20 matches.