Live
- Tooth Avulsion and Replantation
- 3D Ultrasonography: Revolutionising Routine Sonography
- Dental straightening with Teeth Aligners: A modern approach to Orthodontic treatment
- Bandi Sanjay Kumar condemns police arrests in Dharmapuri
- The importance of regular visits to a general physician
- Karnataka’s free rice scheme to be rolled out today
- The International Geophysical Year begins
- Emmanuel Lenain felicitates recipients of Charpak Scholarship Programme
- Special training to UP students who get re-admitted
- Hyderabad: Laxman leaves for Delhi for a key BJP meeting
Tribals stage protest against involvement of non-tribals in list
Demanded a comprehensive inquiry into the allotment of pattas, especially the non-tribals
Anakapalli: Opposing injustice to the tribals and for allotting pattas to non tribals as part of YSR Jagananna Saswatha Bhoo Hakku-Bhoo Raksha, tribals of Ratnampeta of Rolugunta mandal staged a protest in Anakapalli district on Friday.
When Government Whip and MLA Karanam Dharmasri visited the village, Dalit women and locals protested by blocking the MLA from visiting the village and demanded a comprehensive inquiry into the allotment of pattas, especially the non-tribals.
Squatting on the road, they brought to the notice of the MLA that the pattas were given to non-locals after the land re-survey. The MLA also sat with the protestors on the road and asked the local MRO about the details. Responding to him, the MRO said he was a newcomer and he did not know the complete details.
The locals demanded the MLA to conduct an inquiry and do justice to them. K Govinda Rao, district honorary president of the tribal association, demanded that the Joint Collector should conduct an investigation into the issue. Dharmasri instructed the MRO to send a comprehensive report to the District Joint Collector and take necessary action.