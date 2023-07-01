Tribals stage protest against involvement of non-tribals in list

Anakapalli: Opposing injustice to the tribals and for allotting pattas to non tribals as part of YSR Jagananna Saswatha Bhoo Hakku-Bhoo Raksha, tribals of Ratnampeta of Rolugunta mandal staged a protest in Anakapalli district on Friday.

When Government Whip and MLA Karanam Dharmasri visited the village, Dalit women and locals protested by blocking the MLA from visiting the village and demanded a comprehensive inquiry into the allotment of pattas, especially the non-tribals.

Squatting on the road, they brought to the notice of the MLA that the pattas were given to non-locals after the land re-survey. The MLA also sat with the protestors on the road and asked the local MRO about the details. Responding to him, the MRO said he was a newcomer and he did not know the complete details.

The locals demanded the MLA to conduct an inquiry and do justice to them. K Govinda Rao, district honorary president of the tribal association, demanded that the Joint Collector should conduct an investigation into the issue. Dharmasri instructed the MRO to send a comprehensive report to the District Joint Collector and take necessary action.