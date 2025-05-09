Two APEPDCL directors take charge

Visakhapatnam: The department of energy issued orders appointing TV Surya Prakash as the operations director and T Vanaja as director of projects of the Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company (APEPDCL).

Both of them took charge at the company’s corporate office here on Thursday.

Surya Prakash, who joined APSEB KTPS as an assistant engineer in 1986, served in various departments, retired as the Chief General Manager of APEPDCL in 2021.

After taking charge as the EPDCL director, Surya Prakash thanked Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Minister for Energy Gottipati Ravi Kumar, Chief Secretary K. Vijayanand, APEPDCL Chairman and Managing Director Prudhvi Tej Immadi and other officials for recognising his services and appointing him as the director of the most crucial operations department.

He mentioned that he would work hard to provide 9 hours of free electricity during the day to farmers and 24X7 3-phase power supply to rural areas.

Speaking on the occasion, project director T Vanaja stated that with the experience of working in two power distribution companies in the state, she will effectively implement various schemes being implemented by the state government in EPDCL jurisdiction.

Vanaja, who joined APSEB KTPS as an assistant engineer in 1984, served in all departments of power companies for 37 years, of which she continued in various positions such as GM, CGM and Executive Director for 17 years. APEPDCL CMD Prudhvi Tej congratulated them on taking charge as the directors of the company. The employees of the company, leaders of several unions and employment associations felicitated them on the occasion. The directors will hold office for two years from the date of joining.