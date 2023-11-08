Ukku Stir: Edu institutions to close down today

Visakhapatnam: Marking the 1,000-day completion of Ukku stir, educational institutions are extending their support to the ongoing protest by closing down for a day.



Already, some of the private schools sent circulars to parents informing them about their scheduled closure on Wednesday.

Extending support to the trade unions in their agitation to save Visakhapatnam Steel Plant from getting privatised, ‘Vidyardi Yuvajana Praja Sanghalu’ is calling for a bandh on November 8. Among others, the Telugu Nadu Student Federation is extending its support to the bandh.

Meanwhile, steel plants located in other states across the country will stage a protest as a part of the 1,000-day mark of the Ukku stir. Making their voices heard, trade unions in the state will stage dharnas on Wednesday to save Visakhapatnam Steel Plant from getting privatised.