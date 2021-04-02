V Hanumantha Rao calls for united fight to save Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

Visakhapatnam: Telangana Congress leader and former MP V Hanumantha Rao alleged that the Union government is selling people's wealth and that can be stopped only through protests.

Visiting the relay hunger strike camp at Kurmannapalem here on Friday, Hanumantha Rao extended support to the Ukku stir. Speaking on the occasion, he criticised that Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power only to 'sell' everything to the corporate managements across the country. The senior Congress leader called for a united movement to impede the BJP's policies.

Addressing the gathering, former Member of Parliament G V Harsha Kumar said many sacrifices had gone into establishment of Visakhapatnam steel plant. He urged people to join hands for a concerted fight against VSP's privatisation move.

Further, Harsha Kumar appealed to the politicians to put their political differences and motives aside and be prepared for any struggle to save the VSP. Trade union leaders M Rajasekhar, D Adinarayana, J Ayodhya Ram, Gandham Venkata Rao and Villa Rammohan Kumar spoke.