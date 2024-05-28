VDDUF demands probe into assigned land scam

Visakhapatnam; Representatives of Visakha District Dalit Unity Forum (VDDUF) demanded a detailed probe into alleged assigned land scam in North Andhra districts.

Members of VDDUF submitted a petition to the district collector and also wrote a letter to the Governor and Chief commissioner of land administration requesting the same here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, VDDUF state coordinator Boosi Venkata Rao said that transfers of the assigned lands should be stopped immediately and an inquiry should be conducted by a sitting judge of the High Court on fraudulent registrations. The assigned land scam has recently come to light in North Andhra, he added.

Vekata Rao demanded to launch an inquiry into the irregularities in the purchase of about 329.536 acres of assigned lands involving a sitting judge of the High Court.

All the assigned lands are being purchased cheaply at a quarter price by cheating the poor SCs, he alleged.

Speaking on the occasion, VDDUF member Sodadasi Sudhakar said that such fraudulent purchase of assigned lands falls under the scope of encroachment and atrocities against SCs and STs. He appealed to the district administration to stop the transfer of lands to those who fraudulently purchased at a low cost.

Appropriate orders should be issued to ensure that the lands remain in the possession of the patta holders. The representatives of the VDDUF said that a letter was sent to Andhra Pradesh Governor Syed Abdul Nazeer and Chief Commissioner of Land Administration. E Sujatha, Kola Haribabu, Gudivada Prasad, Ravi Teja were present.