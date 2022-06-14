Vehicle to campaign against plastic use

Visakhapatnam: Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner G Lakshmisha said the support of NGOs in banning plastics was commendable.

On Monday, he launched a mobile van at the corporation office for campaigning against single use plastic. The vehicle was donated by the Miracle Ministries Welfare Association and Swanthana Seva Samiti.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner said NGOs were cooperating well with the GVMC's efforts to beat plastic pollution in the city.He said awareness created among the people on alternative made them switch to cloth and jute bags instead of plastic. However, Lakshmisha said, plastic was still found in many places in the city and he appealed to the shop owners and consumers to extend their cooperation in their initiative.

The campaign will run till August 15 at various junctions in port city, including RK Beach, Jagadamba Junction and Poorna Market on every Saturday and Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, representatives of Miracle Ministries Welfare Association S James and Swanthana Seva Samiti P Kumar said, "We have always been committed to the plastic ban and will continue to extend support."