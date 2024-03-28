Velagapudi: Hoardings permitted at permanent offices of parties

Secretariat (Velagapudi) : Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena made it clear here on Wednesday that the political hoardings may continue at the permanent offices of the political parties at the state-level and the district-level if they are permitted by the local bodies.

In a video conference with district election officers across the state from the Secretariat, the CEO reviewed the arrangements being made for the conducting of elections and the implementation of model code of conduct.

The CEO said that the political parties have brought to his notice about the removal of the hoardings at the party offices. He directed the officials to let the hoardings continue at the permanent offices of political parties. However, the hoardings at the temporary party offices could have 4x8 feet banner and a party flag. The political parties should apply on the Suvidha portal for the temporary hoardings 48 hours before erecting them. The officials may receive the applications online and register them on the Encore portal to give permissions, he said.

The CEO said that he had received representations from political parties that it is not possible to get prior permission to launch door-to-door campaign. The Election Commission has been informed and its response is awaited.

Referring to the advertisements by the political parties, the CEO directed the district election officers to grant permissions as per the Andhra Pradesh Municipal Act, local bodies Act and the GHMC Act. Anyway, the permission could not be given to advertise at the offices of the government and public sector undertakings. The hoardings on the national highways and main roads could be allotted to all the political parties on equal basis.

He suggested that one flag and a small banner could be allowed on the private properties with prior permission.

The CEO reviewed the complaints received through cVIGIL and solve them immediately and the effective implementation of election seizure management system.

Additional CEOs P Koteswara Rao and M N Harendira Prasad, joint CEO A Venkateswara Rao, deputy CEOs K Visweswara Rao and S Malli Babu and others participated along with the district election officers.