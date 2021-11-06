Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu exhorts youth to draw inspiration from freedom fighters

Visakhapatnam: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu exhorts youth to draw inspiration from the sacrifices made by the freedom fighters and strive for a harmonious and an inclusive society.

Releasing a book on the life and parliamentary debates of Umar Alisha, the former pontiff of Sri Viswa Vignana Vidya Adhyatmika Peetham in Visakhapatnam, the Vice President recalled the literary efforts and contributions made by Umar Alisha in social sector and women empowerment.

Addressing the gathering, the Vice President laid emphasis on building a society free of all kinds of discrimination as it will be a real tribute to the sacrifices made by the freedom fighters.

About the spiritual outlook of Umar Alisha, Venkaiah Naidu suggested that religious leaders should take the message of service to the people. He said that spirituality and service go hand in hand.

Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao and writers took part in the event.

Later, in the evening, the Vice President took part in the golden jubilee celebrations of Visakha Sahiti. Speaking on the occasion, the Vice President said the four Telugu words children were taught would make the language standout. "The best literature that seeks the good of the society will last for generations. That is the reason why Ramayana, Mahabharata and Bhagavatam continue to be inspiring even today," the Vice President said.

Laying emphasis on mother tongue, Venkaiah Naidu said everyone must preserve the mother tongue and pass it on to future generations. "Only then, our culture and traditions will survive. The initiative of Andhra Pradesh Education Department to teach non-scripted Koya language through Telugu script at primary-level is commendable," he observed.

The event was attended by Vice-Chancellor of Andhra University PVGD Prasad Reddy, president of Visakha Sahithi K Malayavasini, vice president Kandala Kanaka Mahalakshmi, secretary G Viswnadham, writers and Professors.