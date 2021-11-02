Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu urges people to be equal partners in developing nation

Visakhapatnam: There is a need to commit ourselves for the unity and integrity of the nation irrespective of the caste, creed, religion and sex. Patriotism means performing one's duty with dedication and commitment, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu said.



As a part of his five-day-long visit to the port city, the Vice-President took part in Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav celebrations at Damodaram Sanjivayya National Law University (DSNLU) here on Tuesday.



Addressing the gathering, the Vice-President said, "We are all equal partners and equal citizens in the development of the country. No law, no person, no organisation should discriminate against people based on their caste and religion." The Vice-President said the faculties of the universities have a larger role to play in training students and making them change agents to bring in transformation in the judicial system.



About the qualities people should look into while electing their leaders, Mr. Venkaiah Naidu stressed that people must elect their leaders based on four Cs -- character, caliber, capacity and conduct. "Unfortunately, those who do not have the qualities are replacing the four Cs with caste, community, cash and criminals. It is an unfortunate state of affairs," he mentioned.



The Vice-President mentioned that the ultimate goal for lawyers, leaders and lawmakers should make the life of people happy and secure justice for them. "The focus should go beyond generating wealth. We have to dedicate ourselves to see lawmakers, lawyers work for the happiness of others," the Vice-President said.



Even after 75 years of independence, the Vice-President pointed out that there are gaps in the system such as illiteracy, poverty, etc., which need to be addressed at a larger level. "Development and welfare go hand in hand. There is a need to check whether we have made any progress towards the development of the nation," he mentioned.



A book 'Remember Martyrs of Indian Freedom Struggle' compiled by Vice-Chancellor of DSNLU S Surya Prakash was unveiled on the occasion.



Speaking on the occasion, Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao encouraged aspiring lawyers to contribute to society and lead by example as they have a bigger role to play as responsible citizens of the nation.

