  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

VICT welcomes maiden voyage of MV The World

VICT welcomes maiden voyage of MV The World
x
Highlights

The terminal is committed to providing first-rate services and amenities

Visakhapatnam: Vizag International Cruise Terminal (VICT) announced the maiden arrival of the luxury cruise ship, ‘The World’ to its docks, marking a significant milestone of the Visakhapatnam Port Authority’s commitment towards becoming a destination for international cruise liners.

VICT is a state-of-the-art facility designed to accommodate some of the world’s most prestigious cruise ships built with an investment of Rs 96 crore. The terminal is committed to providing first-rate services and amenities, enhancing the passenger experience and contributing to the growth of tourism in the region.

Speaking on the occasion, VPA chairperson M Angamuthu said, “We are delighted to welcome The World and its passengers to our city. Its visit not only highlights Visakhapatnam’s appeal as a top tourist destination but also demonstrates our terminal’s capability to host world-class cruise ships.”

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X