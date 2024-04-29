VICT welcomes maiden voyage of MV The World

Visakhapatnam: Vizag International Cruise Terminal (VICT) announced the maiden arrival of the luxury cruise ship, ‘The World’ to its docks, marking a significant milestone of the Visakhapatnam Port Authority’s commitment towards becoming a destination for international cruise liners.

VICT is a state-of-the-art facility designed to accommodate some of the world’s most prestigious cruise ships built with an investment of Rs 96 crore. The terminal is committed to providing first-rate services and amenities, enhancing the passenger experience and contributing to the growth of tourism in the region.

Speaking on the occasion, VPA chairperson M Angamuthu said, “We are delighted to welcome The World and its passengers to our city. Its visit not only highlights Visakhapatnam’s appeal as a top tourist destination but also demonstrates our terminal’s capability to host world-class cruise ships.”