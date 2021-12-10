Vijaya Shrankhala: 1971 war martyrs' kin felicitated

Visakhapatnam: To commemorate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence and the 50 years of India's victory over Pakistan in 1971, the officers, staff and cadets of NCC Group Visakhapatnam organised a felicitation ceremony 'Vijaya Shrankhala' here on Thursday for the families of 1971 war martyrs. The event was conducted as a part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'. The aim of the event was to pay homage to martyrs of 1971 war by felicitating their families and remind ourselves regarding the supreme sacrifice of the brave hearts.

The event was conducted by 2(A) Arty Bty NCC at TLN Sabha Hall wherein families of Late Sepoy Nadagana Appanna and Late Sepoy Gondesi Paidayya from Visakhapatnam district were felicitated. Late Sepoy Nadagana Appanna of 16 Madras Battalion sacrificed himself during the battle at Basantar where the unit defended their location despite being outnumbered. Late Sepoy Gondesi Paidayya sacrificed himself in a minefield during patrolling along enemy routes.

The event was presided over by Captain (IN) Niraj Sirohi, Group Commander, NCC Group HQs, Visakhapatnam. The Commanding Officers of all the NCC Battalions of Visakhapatnam Group and other senior officers were present.