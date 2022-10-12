Vijayasai denies involvement in Daspalla land issue

Visakhapatnam: YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy on Tuesday denied his involvement in Daspalla land issue in Visakhapatnam.

Addressing a media conference here, Vijayasai said that neither he nor his family members possess any assets in Visakhapatnam except a three BHK apartment. Stating that he was ready for a CBI probe into his assets, he challenged TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu to give his nod for a CBI inquiry into his properties.

Referring to the allegations being made against him by opposition parties, Vijayasai clarified that he had no connection with the Daspalla land issue. He said that 400 families derived benefit as the YSRCP government was able to resolve the Daspalla land issue which was supposed to be resolved by the previous TDP regime.

Since Daspalla lands belong to private owners, the MP said the government has cleared it from Section 22A, following the Supreme Court's order. The builders and plot owners have already issued clarification on the issue. "Surprisingly 70-75 per cent of lands in Visakhapatnam belong to one particular community," he pointed out.

Terming it as the Opposition's diversion tactics, the MP said the TDP was exaggerating the Daspalla land issue to block the development of North Andhra and Visakhapatnam becoming the executive capital. Stating that a media house was campaigning against the YSRCP government, the MP said that he would counter it by floating a new media channel. "People will know the facts and figures rather than viewing only one side of the coin," Vijayasai Reddy opined.

Later, speaking to the media, Industries and IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath described Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan as a 'joker' in Naidu's cards. "Knowing well that our party is organising a massive campaign 'Visakha Garjana' on October 15, Pawan scheduled his North Andhra tour on the same day as directed by Naidu. Unfortunately, Pawan doesn't even know how many districts are present in the State and there is no need to focus on him much," Amarnath said.

Further, the Minister said that the JSP chief nursed a grudge against North Andhra's development because people of Gajuwaka taught him a befitting lesson in the last general elections. "While the YSRCP is focusing on three capitals (Rajadhanulu), Pawan is focusing on 'Ranidhanulu'. More than the remuneration he earns from his films, Pawan Kalyan is minting money through Naidu," Amarnath alleged.