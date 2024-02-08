Live
Just In
Vijayawada: Kakani Govardhan Reddy dares N Chandrababu Naidu for CBI inquiry
Minister for agriculture Kakani Govardhana Reddy challenged TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu to face CBI inquiry to prove his innocence.
Vijayawada : Minister for agriculture Kakani Govardhana Reddy challenged TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu to face CBI inquiry to prove his innocence. He said the CBI gave clean chit to him in missing of files from a court in Nellore, however, the opposition was resorting to false propaganda against him. He said Chandrababu, Lokesh and Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy have been resorting to false propaganda against him for the past two years. Speaking to media persons at the Secretariat on Wednesday, the minister said Chandrababu got stay orders in several cases and was not ready for CBI inquiry. He said if Chandrababu is innocent, he should face CBI probe and respond to his challenge within 24 hours.
The minister said that the farmers got benefited in a big way in the present YSRCP government. He said the TDP has been making false promises to farmers in view of the coming elections.