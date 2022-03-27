Visakha bandh over VSP sell-off tomorrow

Visakhapatnam: CITU state president Ch Narasinga Rao called on people to make Visakha bandh scheduled on Monday a success. To promote the importance of bandh, a bike rally was organised under the aegis of Akhilapaksha Karmika Praja Sangalu here on Saturday.

The rally was carried out from GVMC Gandhi statue to Jagadamba junction, Poorna Market, Kotha Road, Dabagardens, DRM office, Dwarakanagar, Seethammadhara, Gurudwara, HB Colony, Venkojipalem, MVP Double Road, Maddilapalem, Rama Talkies and RTC Complex.

Speaking on the occasion, JAC chairman M Jaggu Naidu, CITU city general secretary RKSV Kumar, AITUC leaders P Ramana, CITU leader G Vamana Murthy said it was unfortunate that the BJP led government was trying to sell the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. The union leaders demanded implementation of minimum wages for the workers.

They pointed out that the prices of the essential commodities are going up drastically and causing a financial burden on poor and middle-class families. Meanwhile, Opposing the privatisation of the VSP, trade unions decided to make the city-wide bandh a success on March 28.

Representatives of all-party trade unions and Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee called for a nation-wide strike scheduled on March 28 and 29.

As a part of their protest, a human chain formed at Ukkunagaram. Later, a meeting was held at LMMM Park with the leaders and activists.

Addressing the gathering, trade union leaders M Rajasekhar, D Adinarayana and J Ayodhya Ram criticised the BJP government for the strategic sale of the VSP. Trade unions want to make the Ukku stir into people's movement. Seeking the support of over 100 MPs, they mentioned that they would be submitting a petition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

One crore of signatures were collected from the people of Andhra Pradesh.

Representatives of Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee Rama Rao, B Apparao, Gandham Venkata Rao, K Satyanarayana Rao, Y Mastanappa and activists participated.