Visakha is developing as fourth growth hub
NITI Aayog senior advisor Anna Roy says a master plan with inclusive economic policies is required to achieve a growth hub by 2047
Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam is developing as the fourth growth hub after Mumbai, Surat and Varanasi, said NITI Aayog senior advisor Anna Roy.
Addressing a one-day conference here on Monday, she said that a master plan with inclusive economic policies is needed to achieve a growth hub by 2047.
During the meeting, the senior advisor issued guidelines on mission mode policies, NITI Aayog development indicators, growth drivers, smart city initiatives, etc.
Speaking on the occasion, district collector A Mallikarjuna briefed the development opportunities in Visakhapatnam through a digital presentation. He stated that the longest coastline and tourist areas play a key role in the development of the port city.
Chief commissioner of state taxes M Girija Shankar explained the objectives of the growth hub and inclusive economic policies.
NITI Aayog advisor Partha Sarathi Reddy, GVMC commissioner C M Saikanth Varma, collectors of eight districts in the coastal region and other officials attended in a virtual mode.