Visakhapatnam: 10-year-old giraffe dies at IGZP

Visakhapatnam: A 10-year-old giraffe May died on Wednesday at Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) in Visakhapatnam. It may be recalled that May was brought from Negera Zoo from Malaysia to Visakhapatnam in 2013 when she was four months old.

According to the post-mortem report submitted by the veterinary assistant surgeon of IGZP, the giraffe died due to chronic metritis and pneumonia. The animal was under continuous treatment for over the past three months.

The zoo authorities have made a possible effort to treat the animal by consulting various wildlife experts belonging to the other zoos. However, unfortunately, the animal died after suffering from pneumonia for two-three weeks. The zoo officials mentioned that the average lifespan of a giraffe is around 20-25 years.