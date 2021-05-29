Top
Visakhapatnam: 110 employees get inoculated at DCI

Employees of the DCI availing free vaccination drive facilitated at their head office in Visakhapatnam on Saturday
Highlights

Vaccination drive conducted under the supervision of DCI MD and CEO G Y V Victor

Visakhapatnam: In tune with the guidelines issued by the Government of India, Dredging Corporation of India Limited (DCI) undertook a slew of initiatives in its fight against the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

As a part of it, the DCI organised a free vaccination drive for the benefit of its employees, security and maintenance staff at its head office here on Saturday.

More than 110 employees based in Visakhapatnam availed the platform facilitated by the organisation.

Supported by the district administration, the vaccination drive was carried out under the supervision of DCI Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer G Y V Victor and public health consultant of Department of Health and Family Welfare Balaji Gummidi.

