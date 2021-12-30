  • Menu
Visakhapatnam: 120-kg cannabis seized, six held

The two-wheelers and a four-wheeler seized by the SEB personnel for transporting dry ganja in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday
Special Enforcement Bureau officials seized 120-kg of cannabis near Aganampudi radio station on Wednesday.

Six persons were detained and three two-wheelers and a cab transporting the dry ganja were seized by the SEB officials. Based on the reliable information, the police raided the vehicles and seized the ganja and detained the persons transporting the contraband.

A case has been registered and investigation is on. A total of six persons were taken into custody, while four vehicles were seized.

