Visakhapatnam: 2.79 lakh poor set to receive house pattas

Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is set to make history by handing over house pattas to 2.79 lakh poor people in Visakhapatnam on April 28, said Minister for Housing Jogi Ramesh.

Speaking to the media in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, he said that many poor people from North Andhra districts had come and settled in Visakhapatnam for livelihood. The minister said they were living in rented houses and struggling to pay monthly rent.

To put an end to their suffering, the Chief Minister have taken steps to provide housing to all the eligible poor and build pakka houses, the Minister stated. However, Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu and leaders, who could not tolerate the development had gone to court and prevented the patta distribution programme from moving forward, the minister alleged.

Ramesh said that overcoming all these difficulties, the CM would hand over the title deeds of houses to 1 lakh people in Visakhapatnam urban and 1.79 lakh people in rural areas.

The minister mentioned that Chandrababu wanted only one area in the state to be developed and that is Amaravati, whereas YS Jagan aims to develop all the regions in AP.

He said social justice was ubiquitous in Andhra Pradesh and a high percentage of BCs in the new cabinet had given ministerial posts to meet social justice.

The welfare schemes were being implemented in the state and it sets an example for other states.

Along with the Minister for Housing, IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath reviewed the arrangements being made for the forthcoming Chief Minister's visit. Later, Jogi Ramesh inspected the arrangements for the CM's visit at Pydivada Agraharam of Sabbavaram mandal in Anakapalle district.

Along with Jogi Ramesh, Deputy CM P Rajanna Dora, IT Minister Guduwada Amarnath, MLA A Adeep Raj, Joint Collector K.S.Viswanathan, JC Anakapalle Kalpana Kumari examined the arrangements.