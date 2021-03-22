Top
Visakhapatnam: 40 students take part in plantation drive at Indira Gandhi Zoological Park

Visakhapatnam: Marking the International Day of Forests celebrated on March 21, Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) organised a tree plantation programme involving students.

After planting a tree at the elephant enclosure, Zoo Curator Nandani Salaria laid emphasis on saving trees and efforts to be taken by each individual for forest conservation. She exhorted the younger generation to consider serious steps to conserve the environment and the need to work together on combating global warming.

The curator also called upon the youth to feel responsible towards environment, forest and wildlife conservation. Along with 40 students, IGZP staff and others were part of the event.

The event aimed at raising awareness among diverse communities and highlighting the role of forests in maintaining ecological balance.

