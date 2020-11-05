Visakhapatnam: 8 held in connection with different crimes

Visakhapatnam: Police on Thursday arrested eight persons in connection with various crime incidents in the city.

M Shashank Naga Saketh from Vizianagaram district was on his way to his home after attending a birthday party when four unidentified persons stopped him at Sangivalasa and stole mobile phones and others worth Rs 40,000 from him.

Bheemunipatnam police have arrested D Sai, K Manoj, V Mohan Kumar, P Vamsi and E Satish, who were involved in the theft, the Commissioner of Police Manish Kumar Sinha said.

Meanwhile, based on the complaint made by Rajana Raja Kumar, the One Town police arrested three accused in connection with several crime incidents. The arrested included E Vinay Kumar, P Nihar Reddy and a minor. The CP said three mobile phones and a Royal Enfield two-wheeler were seized from the accused.