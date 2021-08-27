Visakhapatnam: 8 two-wheelers gutted at Allipuram

Visakhapatnam: Eight vehicles parked in front of a mechanic shed at Allipuram went up in flames on Thursday night.

The incident, however, came to light on Friday when mechanic Ramesh arrived at the workshop. He lodged a complaint with the Two Town police station.

The incident took place at Yellamma temple in Allipuram area.

According to the police, Ramesh received eight two-wheelers for repair and parked them at the shed on Thursday night before returning home.

By the time he arrived on Friday morning, all the vehicles were beyond recognition. The value of eight vehicles is estimated to be around Rs 4.5 lakh.

However, whether someone intentionally had set it on fire or was an accident caused by any short-circuit needs to be investigated.

The police examined CCTV footage of the surrounding areas and the Clues team gathered evidence. Investigation is on.

A few days ago, similar incidents took place in Dondaparthy and Akkayyapalem areas of Visakhapatnam city.