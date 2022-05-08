Visakhapatnam: A fun-filled voyage awaits travel enthusiasts

Visakhapatnam: For ardent travellers, the maiden voyage of Cordelia Cruise from Vizag is all set to offer a perfect getaway this summer.



With attractive features coupled with entertainment and adventure activities, the itinerary is going to be quite memorable for the holidayers amid high seas.

From gaining access to Casino to fitness centre and entertainment shows, the accommodation on board the cruise ship 'Empress' owned by Cordelia Cruise, an Indian cruise line, is broadly categorised into interior standard, ocean view standard, mini suite, balcony and chairman's suites.

From Chennai, the cruise ship will arrive in Visakhapatnam on June 8 and leave for Puducherry the same day. But before sailing back to Puducherry, the cruise ship is going to stay in Vizag for 12 hours on June 8 from 8 am wherein the tourists can pay a visit to tourist spots. Again, it will reach Puducherry on June 10 morning and then sail out to Chennai where the ship will stay on June 11 and 12. On June 13, it will sail back to Vizag and reach on June 15.

The Empress will set off its voyage from Vizag on June 8, 15, 22 and 29 and July 6, 13, 20 and 27. "With 1,600 to 1,800 passengers, the cruise ship will sail along the Indian coasts, including Vizag, Puducherry, Chennai and Goa," explains Nagaraju B, assistant general manager-branch head, JM Baxi and Company, Visakhapatnam.

With Leisure Time Holidays acting as travel partner, the cruise is sure to open up a new avenue for the tourists who yearn to explore a rejuvenating experience.

Although the tariff of Visakhapatnam-Puducherry-Chennai voyage for two persons (adults) would range from Rs 49,000 to Rs 1.9 lakh for three nights and four days depending on the accommodation category opted, the prices are dynamic and subject to vary based on the availability at the time of booking.

Meanwhile, following strict timelines, Visakhapatnam Port Authority is readying an international cruise terminal and it is likely to become operational in the next six to eight months. With the cruise liner getting operational from June, Visakhapatnam is all set to attract a large number of tourists in the coming months.