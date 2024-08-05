Visakhapatnam: A ‘mini’ python slithers into a slip-on shoe

Visakhapatnam: It was rather a terrifying experience for one of the residents of Venkojipalem as a mini python slithered into a girl’s slip-on shoe and settled comfortably in it. The incident happened on Sunday in the city. On seeing the snake hidden inside the shoe, the residents immediately contacted snake catcher Kiran, who in turn informed a local snake rescuer Divya Kanth to attend to it.

The snake rescuer reached the house and took out the python hidden inside the shoe using a stick. The residents heaved a sigh of relief as Divya Kanth caught the snake with ease. Even as it is common for reptiles like snakes to slither into human habitats during monsoon, it is always safe to ensure there are no hidden risks present to give a shock to the residents. Apparently, snake rescuers recommend that it is always better to check the shoes and helmets before wearing them even if it means rushing out all of a sudden.