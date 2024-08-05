  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: A ‘mini’ python slithers into a slip-on shoe

A mini python slipped into a slip-on shoe at a residence in Venkojipalem in Visakhapatnam
x

A mini python slipped into a slip-on shoe at a residence in Venkojipalem in Visakhapatnam

Highlights

Visakhapatnam: It was rather a terrifying experience for one of the residents of Venkojipalem as a mini python slithered into a girl’s slip-on shoe...

Visakhapatnam: It was rather a terrifying experience for one of the residents of Venkojipalem as a mini python slithered into a girl’s slip-on shoe and settled comfortably in it. The incident happened on Sunday in the city. On seeing the snake hidden inside the shoe, the residents immediately contacted snake catcher Kiran, who in turn informed a local snake rescuer Divya Kanth to attend to it.

The snake rescuer reached the house and took out the python hidden inside the shoe using a stick. The residents heaved a sigh of relief as Divya Kanth caught the snake with ease. Even as it is common for reptiles like snakes to slither into human habitats during monsoon, it is always safe to ensure there are no hidden risks present to give a shock to the residents. Apparently, snake rescuers recommend that it is always better to check the shoes and helmets before wearing them even if it means rushing out all of a sudden.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X