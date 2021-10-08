Visakhapatnam: A museum that reflects freedom fighters' life in tribal region

Visakhapatnam: Tajangi that has a historical significance of the freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju will house a Tribal Freedom Fighters Museum.



The village, which is located at Lambasingi, known as the Kashmir of Andhra Pradesh, in Chintapalli mandal of Visakhapatnam district is gearing up to become one of the major tourist attractions.

The British rulers, who had banned paddy cultivation in the name of protected forests, used the unemployed tribals of the region as labourers for the construction of the Lammasingi-Narsipatnam road.

Exploitation was to the fore as the Britishers did not pay wages to the tribals but extracted work from them. To put an end to the sufferings of the tribals, Alluri, who led the Rampa Rebellion against the British Raj in Visakha Agency area, fought for the tribals. The museum will mirror the chapters of history.

With the support of the Tribal Cultural Research Training Institute, the Tribal Freedom Fighters Museum will be built in an area of 22 acres at a cost of Rs.35 crore. Of the total funds, Rs.20 crore from the state government and Rs.15 crore from the central government will be allotted for the project.

The museum is all set to be developed into four zones as A, B, C and D.

The three galleries in zone-A will depict the tribal condition prior to the British rule along with the social, cultural and economic conditions of the tribals in the Tajangi region.

Zone-B portrays the period of British rule that infiltrated tribal lives. While zone-C is designed to demonstrate the tribal life during the pre-Independence era and their struggle for freedom, zone-D will feature presentations on the current standards of the tribals in the state.

Incorporating technology, a digital audio-video facility will also be set up for the visitors so that they can connect well with the chapters of history.

The main building of the museum will reflect the ferocious fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju and his followers along with their weapons – a bow and an arrow.

Additionally, the museum will have an Amphi theatre, tribal artifacts adorned walls, a state-of-the-art restaurant, a resort reflecting tribal culture and a park.

Laying foundation stone for the museum, Deputy Chief Minister Pamula Pushpa Sreevani mentioned that a target of 22 months has been set to complete the museum.