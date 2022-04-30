Visakhapatnam: Additional Secretary of NITI Aayog reviews welfare schemes

Visakhapatnam: Additional Secretary of NITI Aayog Sumita Dawra reviewed implementation of various welfare schemes in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, she said measures should be taken to ensure that children under five years of age were vaccinated.

The authorities were directed to achieve targets set for the implementation of welfare programmes in the district.

During the review meeting, the Additional Secretary reviewed various schemes pertaining to health, nutritious food, education, agriculture along with water availability and existing infrastructure. Sumita emphasised that pregnant women should be given nutritious food without any deviation.

The Additional Secretary instructed the concerned officials to conduct a house-to-house campaign along with anganwadi activists and ANMs to raise awareness among the tribal people about malnutrition.

She urged the authorities to work in tandem with departments and develop the district on all fronts