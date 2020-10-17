Visakhapatnam: Akshaya Patra Foundation distributes 5,000 food packets

Visakhapatnam: Marking the 'World Food Day,' the Akshaya Patra Foundation distributed 5,000 food packets to the needy at various hospitals and junctions.

On Friday, the volunteers of the foundation gave away food packets to the needy at VIMS hospital, Dr LV Prasad Eye Hospital, ENT, Government Hospital for Chest and Communicable Diseases, King George Hospital and Victoria hospitals.

This apart, food was also being served to the poor at Simhachalam bus stand and homeless people along the roads.

In times of lockdown and various phases of relaxations, the foundation distributed dry ration kits and food parcels to the needy.

Food prepared at the centralised kitchen in the Industrial Estate area was served to people near various places, including Covid testing centres, government hospitals and shelter homes.