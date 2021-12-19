Visakhapatnam: All set for a Prime Volleyball League!

Visakhapatnam: Pinammaraju Prashant is quite excited to be part of the Chennai Blitz, one of the seven teams that is going to play in the Prime Volleyball League scheduled on February 5 next.



The city-based volleyball champion says that he is looking forward to the big event that would include both national and international players.

Earlier, Prashant played for the Pro Volleyball League in 2019 for Hyderabad Black Hawks.

Recalling his humble beginnings, Prashant says he aspired to be a volleyball player from his school days. "My father P Satyanarayana, a volleyball player and a head constable at Railway Protection Force, is my inspiration. I grew up watching him playing volleyball," shares Prashant with The Hans India.

Born and brought up in Vizag, Prashant says that he's fortunate to get his formal training in volleyball at Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) SRM Academy in Chennai for four years. "Not many would get lucky to be trained by coach Dhakshinamoorthy. I was fortunate to get that rare opportunity," says Prashant. After studying in Kendriya Vidyalaya-Waltair up to Class X, the volleyball player moved to Chennai for higher studies.

The Prime Volleyball League auctions saw over 400 players and Prashant says he is proud to be the only one being selected for the event from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Along with Chennai Blitz, the other teams of the league include Calicut Heroes, Kochi Blue Spikers, Hyderabad Black Hawks, Ahmedabad Defenders, Kolkata Thunderbolts and Bengaluru Torpedoes. Of all the teams, Prashant says teams from Tamil Nadu and Kerala give a tough competition.

Despite his work demands, Prashant says, he ensures a five-hour-long practice a day. Working as a multitasking staff (MTS) at Customs and Indirect Tax, Prashant says he practices volleyball two-and-a-half-hour in the morning and again for the same length of time in the evening. "Being 6"4-ft tall is certainly an added advantage. But eventually, it's the vigorous practice that takes you to places," opines the 25-year-old setter. He says that his mother P Sarala takes extreme care in charting out a healthy menu for him.

Earlier, Prashant played for Maldives Club in Rupavahini International Tournament, Colombo, Mangalore Spikers in Oman National Day Cup and Alreef Panasia Club in Al Zayani International tournament, Bahrain. After joining the department through sports quota, Prashant played seven senior nationals for the department and three federation cups for Andhra Pradesh. Of which, he captained the team in 2018 and 2019.