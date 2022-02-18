Visakhapatnam: All Women Army Expedition arrives

Visakhapatnam: The 'All Women Army Expedition' which was flagged off from Chennai reached Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

The seven-member team of army officers embarked on an audacious journey, the-first –of-its-kind in the history of the Indian Army on a 44-ft-long Bavaria class boat.

The expedition organised under the supervision of the EME Sailing Association was flagged off from Chennai on February 15 covered a total distance of 330 miles and led by Maj Mukta reached Visakhapatnam after an adventurous journey of 54 hours.