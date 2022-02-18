  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: All Women Army Expedition arrives

All Women Army Expedition reaches Visakhapatnam from Chennai on Thursday
x

'All Women Army Expedition' reaches Visakhapatnam from Chennai on Thursday

Highlights

The 'All Women Army Expedition' which was flagged off from Chennai reached Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

Visakhapatnam: The 'All Women Army Expedition' which was flagged off from Chennai reached Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

The seven-member team of army officers embarked on an audacious journey, the-first –of-its-kind in the history of the Indian Army on a 44-ft-long Bavaria class boat.

The expedition organised under the supervision of the EME Sailing Association was flagged off from Chennai on February 15 covered a total distance of 330 miles and led by Maj Mukta reached Visakhapatnam after an adventurous journey of 54 hours.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X