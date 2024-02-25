Visakhapatnam: Amarnath berates joint list a ‘package’ engineering

Visakhapatnam : More than ‘social’ engineering, the maiden joint list announced by the TDP-JSP reflects ‘package’ engineering, said IT minister Gudivada Amarnath.

Speaking to the media, the minister said that there is no indication of social justice for the party candidates in the seat sharing exercise wherein the TDP candidates decided to contest from 94 constituencies, while JSP from 24 seats as the first list for 118 candidates was announced on Saturday.

He suggested the TDP and JSP chiefs to self-examine the joint list once again and look into the aspect of the number of tickets allotted to SC, ST and BC candidates.

While JSP and TDP are getting into the poll mode by highlighting their alliance, YSRCP is getting closer to people by stressing on the welfare schemes it has introduced along with the development made in the state, Amarnath added. “JSP chief Pawan Kalyan keeps reiterating that he would like to become a Chief Minister if people extend support to him. But will he be able to become the CM with a share of mere 24 seats allotted to him by Naidu?” the minister wondered.

Further, Amarnath criticised that even after serving as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for 14 years, Chandrababu Naidu is not in a position to list out the achievements in terms of development he had made during his regime.

The combined list of candidates released by the TDP-JSP clearly indicates that the party is not reposing faith in ‘Kapu’ and ‘Kamma’ communities, the minister pointed out. “No matter how many alliances the Opposition stitch, YSRCP is certain to regain power in Andhra Pradesh,” Amarnath expressed confidence.