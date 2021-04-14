Visakhapatnam: Amid swelling caseload, shrines take no chance

Visakhapatnam: With public places posing a larger risk for the spread of the coronavirus, temple authorities are now paying special focus on maintaining hygiene protocols.

Already, masks are made mandatory in all the temples across the state. Sanitisation of hands at the entry points and maintenance of social distance are some of the safety norms followed in temples.

As devotees hardly pay heed to hand sanitisation, Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi (SKML) Devasthanam has engaged temple staff to ensure that the devotees enter the premises after sanitising their hands, armed with masks.

As temples witness a steady stream of devotees to offer prayers on a daily basis, the Devasthanam officials pay attention to intensify sanitisation measures.

While SKML Devasthanam witnesses rush on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, Simhachalam Devasthanam will be brimming with devotees on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. On special occasions, the rush swells even further.

Speaking to The Hans India, executive officer of SKML Devasthanam S J Madhavi says, "We are appealing to the devotees not to bring the elderly and kids below 10 years to the temple. Announcements are made at regular intervals to create awareness among people. Also, sanitising the premises with hydrochloride solution is taken up twice a day."

A special mask counter has been set up at SKML temple, Burujupeta for those arriving at the temple without a mask.

Like SKML, sanitisation protocols are followed at other temples in Visakhapatnam.

With 'Anna prasadam' being discontinued, the temple authorities are now contemplating on placing a check on the number of devotees entering the shrine.