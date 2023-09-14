Visakhapatnam: Ancient Simhachalam temple Dwajasthambam gets a gold tint

Visakhapatnam : The Dwajasthambam of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple shines bright as the process of gold-plating on a copper Dwajasthambam comes to a close.

The work that commenced on August 18 concluded even before a month. With the support of donors, Simhachalam Devasthanam carries out a number of development works. The new one adding to the installation is of gold-plated Dwajasthambam.

The gold-plating process of the Dwajasthambam was completed following rituals in compliance with the ‘Agama Sastra.’

Incorporating 1,600 grams of gold, the 46-ft-long Dwajasthambam was installed at the Devasthanam, investing Rs 1.8 crore. The total cost of the Dwajasthambam was borne by the CMR Group, while the work was taken up by Chennai-based Smart Creations organisation.

With 2.69 microns, the gold-plating process was wrapped up. A lotus platform (Padma peetham), ‘Sudharshan chakra’, bells, ‘sanku-chakram’ formed a part of the Dwajasthambam arranged at the shrine.

From the time of the commencement of installing Dwajasthambam at the temple, chief priest of the Devasthanam Godavarthi Srinivasacharyulu, Ashtanaacharyulu TP Rajagopal, executive engineer Banduru Rambabu monitored the work and made sure it was completed in less than 30 days.

Even earlier, managing director of CMR Group Mavuri Venkata Ramana donated generously for a number of projects taken up at the shrine. According to the officials of Chennai-based Smart Creations, the gold-plating will last for 25 years and maintenance will be taken up thereon.