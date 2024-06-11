‘Mirzapur’ Season 3 release date announced for July 2024

The highly anticipated third season of Amazon Prime Video's action crime thriller series 'Mirzapur' is set to premiere on July 5, 2024. The series, known for its raw and gritty portrayal of crime and politics in the fictional town of Mirzapur, has amassed a massive following, especially among the youth.

Created by Gurmmeet Singh and Anand Iyer, 'Mirzapur' quickly became a sensation following its release, with Divyendu Sharma’s portrayal of Munna becoming a standout performance that captivated audiences. After the success of the first two seasons, expectations are high for the upcoming third installment.

In addition to Hindi, the new season will be available in multiple languages, including Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, and Malayalam, broadening its reach to a wider audience across India. The series features an ensemble cast, including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, and Rasika Dugal, who play pivotal roles in this gripping narrative.

Produced by Farhan Akhtar, 'Mirzapur' has been praised for its intense storytelling and complex characters. Following in the footsteps of 'Sacred Games,' 'Mirzapur' has solidified its place as one of the most popular series in India.

As the release date approaches, fans eagerly await the continuation of this thrilling saga, anticipating more of the dramatic twists and high-stakes action that have made 'Mirzapur' a standout hit in the OTT space. Mark your calendars for July 5, 2024, as 'Mirzapur' returns to deliver another electrifying season.







