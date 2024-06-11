Live
- An X phone with Samsung as a potential partner is not out of question: Musk
- World Day Against Child Labour 2024: Date, Theme, History, Significance, and Quotes
- Four Bengal cops removed by ECI before LS polls reinstated in their posts
- WWDC 2024: Apple's New Continuity Update Allows iPhone Integration with MacBooks
- From Kashmir to criminal laws: Home Minister Amit Shah has his hands full
- Multi-layer security in place for Odisha CM's swearing-in ceremony
- India visit a 'significant success', says Maldives President Muizzu
- Challenges facing Earth demand bold action, scientific innovation: Dr Jitendra Singh
- Prioritising mental well-being: A crucial factor in students' career choices
- Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj directs DUSIB officials to visit 5 night shelters daily
Just In
Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj directs DUSIB officials to visit 5 night shelters daily
After deficiencies were reported, Delhi's Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Tuesday directed the senior officials of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) to visit five-night shelters daily and present deficiency reports, an official said.
New Delhi : After deficiencies were reported, Delhi's Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Tuesday directed the senior officials of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) to visit five-night shelters daily and present deficiency reports, an official said.
The Minister had earlier directed the department to ensure the availability of water and air-coolers in the night shelters during the peak summer.
Bharadwaj asked the DUSIB officials to commence their visits from Wednesday, continue till June 17, and table a report to the minister on June 18.
According to sources, the Urban Development Minister directed the visiting officials to attach selfies from the night shelters they visit to confirm their presence during the inspections.
“It must be remembered that the undersigned had already insisted the department to make proper arrangements for water and air-coolers at all the night shelters,” read the order issued by Bharadwaj.
“However, media reports show that not much has been done by the department. Therefore, it is directed that the officials of DUSIB should visit five night shelters daily, especially during the afternoon hours, and submit a deficiency report,” it added.