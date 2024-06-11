Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj directs DUSIB officials to visit 5 night shelters daily

New Delhi : After deficiencies were reported, Delhi's Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Tuesday directed the senior officials of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) to visit five-night shelters daily and present deficiency reports, an official said.

The Minister had earlier directed the department to ensure the availability of water and air-coolers in the night shelters during the peak summer.

Bharadwaj asked the DUSIB officials to commence their visits from Wednesday, continue till June 17, and table a report to the minister on June 18.

According to sources, the Urban Development Minister directed the visiting officials to attach selfies from the night shelters they visit to confirm their presence during the inspections.

“It must be remembered that the undersigned had already insisted the department to make proper arrangements for water and air-coolers at all the night shelters,” read the order issued by Bharadwaj.

“However, media reports show that not much has been done by the department. Therefore, it is directed that the officials of DUSIB should visit five night shelters daily, especially during the afternoon hours, and submit a deficiency report,” it added.