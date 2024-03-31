Visakhapatnam: AP Cong OBC chairman demands Centre to focus on relevant aspects

Visakhapatnam : Increasing dropouts at college-level will not give a skilled workforce to the nation and learning capacity of students has seen a considerable dip in 2012 and after the Covid pandemic, said AP Congress OBC department chairman Mula Venkata Rao.

Taking a dig at the ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ that has become the main focus of BJP’s campaign for the forthcoming elections, Venkata Rao pointed out that saffron party had conveniently ignored the findings of the economic growth by former RBI Governor C Rangarajan when he cautioned the lack of better education standards among primary school students after noticing the inability of the Class III standard students.

The BJP-led NDA government is spending money on unnecessary things rather than investing in higher education. The government policy is not utilising the youth force in India that constitutes more than 50 percent of the total population. Unless the youth is well educated and trained to meet future industry needs, they will not reap dividends for the nation, Venkata Rao elaborated.

There are many allegations against the Central government about changing the calculation procedures in economic indices to suit a section of bigwigs. The Central government should concentrate on real development and focus on uplifting the downtrodden rather than changing names of the streets that will not fetch any good to the citizens. “The development trajectory with morphed figures cannot mask ground reality,” he opined.