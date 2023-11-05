Visakhapatnam: APERC conducts public hearing

Visakhapatnam: Public hearings will be held in Visakhapatnam every month to resolve issues of power consumers, said Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) chairman Justice CV Nagarjuna Reddy.

Holding a public hearing at the APEPDCL’s corporate office here on Saturday, the chairman said advocates and representatives of various organisations participated in the public hearing along with consumers from the three power distribution companies of the state and also from Delhi and Hyderabad to present their arguments.

During the public hearing, representatives from Andhra Pradesh Transmission Corporation (AP Transco), Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Corporation (APEPDCL), Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (APSPDCL), Andhra Pradesh Central Power Distribution Company Limited (APCPDCL), Andhra Pradesh Power Coordination Committee (APPCC) and Tata Power presented their arguments to the Chairman.

Various issues, including renewable power purchase obligation, grid support charges, demand generation charges and power purchase agreement were briefed.

Advocates and officials of Renewable Energy Limited, Rain Carbon (Vizag) Limited, Vish Wind Infrastructure limited, Walwhan Renewable Energy Limited, Vaayu (India) Power Corporation Private Limited participated and presented their arguments to the commission.

APERC members Thakore Rama Singh, TVR Reddy, among others, were present.