Visakhapatnam: Applications invited for integrated BBA-MBA programme

Visakhapatnam: Applications are invited from eligible candidates through AUSIB-2021 for admission into five-year integrated BBA-MBA programme under RUSA 2.0 with multiple entry-exit option as a self-support programme. Notification for the AUSIB-2021 has already been issued and it is made available on the AU official website www.audoa.in. It may be noted that the eligible candidates should apply online for admission into the courses through AUSIB-2021.



Further details about the course can be accessed on the website. A separate helpline will be provided for clarifying the doubts and resolving the problems while filling the online applications.

The last date for submission of online applications is July 31. Group discussion and personal interview are scheduled on August 5 and 6. Allotment of seats is scheduled on August 7. Candidates will be intimated later about the commencement of classes.