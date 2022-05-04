Visakhapatnam: APSFL to reach out to more users soon

Visakhapatnam: Minister for IT and Heavy Industries Gudivada Amarnath said that AP State FiberNet Limited (APSFL) services will be made available to 50 lakh people soon.

The minister said poor people will get high speed service in the rural areas with this facility and Andhra Pradesh is going to witness a transformation on all fronts.

Speaking after launching the expansion project of the APSFL facility at Andhra University here on Wednesday, the minister said APSFL, which was under the energy department, has been shifted to the industries department. The minister said in the tribal areas, people will get free FiberNet service and telephone, television and internet and they will be made available as a single connection.

Further, the minister mentioned that the APSFL provides a cost-effective choice for the broadband connectivity and the state would stand in the forefront with the technology being accorded top priority. Apart from surveillance cameras being run with the support of the APSFL, Amarnath stated that even the virtual classrooms under the Nadu-Nedu flagship scheme were able to connect.

From the present 10 lakh houses and 40,000 commercial units that are using the FiberNet connection, it would be extended to another 50 lakh users. According to chairman of APSFL P Goutham Reddy, the corona pandemic had hit the line of business to a large extent, but it would soon be accelerated. Vice Chancellor of Andhra University PVGD Prasad Reddy, among others were present.