Visakhapatnam: AQuity Solutions inks MoU with GITAM

Visakhapatnam: AQuity Solutions, a global leader offering digital scribe for medical documentation, and coding, signed a memorandum of understanding with GITAM here on Tuesday. The agreement aims at training the students and staff in the domain. AQuity Solutions president and CEO Kashyap Joshi, executive director B Sharma exchanged the MoU with GITAM Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (GIMSR), Pro Vice-Chancellor Gitanjali Batmanabane in the presence of the School of Pharmacy Dean P Rama Rao and the institution's external relations associate Dean Commander Gurumoorthy Gangadharan.

Briefing about the company profile and present scenario, Kashyap Joshi mentioned that medical documentation and digital scribe is an emerging field in healthcare and a lot of opportunities are waiting for the Indian youth to explore. He informed that they are starting a new branch in Visakhapatnam and planning to expand their operations in central and north India.

Company's executive director B Sharma mentioned that they recruited 20 pharmacy and life sciences students from Visakhapatnam campus of the institution for the year 2021-22. After signing the MoU, Kashyap Joshi interacted with the dean, Principal, and other teaching staff members from the School of Pharmacy, career guidance centre sharing his experience.