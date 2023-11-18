  • Menu
Visakhapatnam: Armed forces personnel get trained at Food Craft Institute

FCI certificates being presented to the candidates in Visakhapatnam on Friday

Food Craft Institute principal says the course will provide good opportunities for the defence personnel after their retirement

Visakhapatnam : Centurion University vice-chancellor G S N Raju said those serving the armed forces will have seven senses.

Speaking at a valedictory organised by the Food Craft Institute (FCI) for the students of front office executive course that concluded for the defence personnel, Prof Raju underlined the need to manage time and inculcate commitment towards any field that one gets into.

Attending as guest of honour at the programme, Rajya Sabha member G V L Narasimha Rao said that he always would extends his support to the armed forces personnel. He assured them to provide assistance in times of emergency.

Deputy director (training and placement) of the department of technical education M A V Rama Krishna congratulated the candidates for their second career.

Principal of the Food Craft Institute K V Ramana said the course will provide good opportunities for the defence personnel after their retirement.

As part of their pre-retirement preparations, such courses, supported by the Directorate General Resettlement, were offered for the officers from all the three wings of the Indian Armed Forces. Certificates were given to the successful candidates in the end.

