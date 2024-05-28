Visakhapatnam: As counting nears, parties gear up for celebrations

Visakhapatnam: As victory processions and bursting of firecrackers are restricted, major political party leaders gear up to celebrate the party’s victory on the counting day scheduled on June 4 away from home.

Ahead of the counting day, several rooms and resorts have been pre-booked for the occasion.From the time the vote counting exercise begins in the morning, arrangements are in place to watch live updates of each round in the constituencies.Based on the victory of the respective party leaders, an army of supporters intend to break into celebration mode in the premises where they booked to watch the live counting updates. To suit their convenience, the party supporters are giving preference to book banquets and conference halls along with resorts. Even if there is no clear indication as to which party would emerge victorious in Andhra Pradesh, leaders and supporters of both the TDP-BJP-JSP and YSRCP express confidence that they would win for sure in 2024 polls.

Currently, both the party supporters are in celebration mode. According to representatives of the hotels’ association, several rooms were already pre-booked for the purpose and about 70 percent of the occupancy has been registered.

However, with illegal betting on the rise, hoteliers are taking cautious steps before allotting rooms to the clients.