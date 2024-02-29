Visakhapatnam: Awareness programme held on Disha Divyang Suraksha

Visakhapatnam : City Police Commissioner A Ravi Shankar visited Government Residential School for Visually Impaired at Sagar Nagar and made students aware of Disha Divyang Suraksha, dedicated helpline numbers for visually challenged and hearing impaired persons.

Interacting with the students, he observed the way they are learning through Braille script. The Commissioner of Police appreciated them for exhibiting their talent in weightlifting, cricket and other sports.

The CP explained the relevance of Disha Divyang Suraksha and the need to contact toll-free number 7337324466 for any emergency purpose.

The CP asked the students that they can contact the police in times of emergency through video call, voice call, text message or voice messages through the toll free number. Upon receiving the alert, the local police will immediately alert the nearby police and ensure adequate protection for the victims through command control centre.

A demo was held on the occasion wherein a police officer arrived within five minutes of the call made to the toll free number by a student. Earlier, the CP visited the disabled school run by Priyadarshini Service Organisation at Pendurthi SR Puram.