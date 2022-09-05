Visakhapatnam: Awareness rally on eye donation held

Visakhapatnam: Awareness drive and rallies mark the 37th National Eye Donation Fortnight observance in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. As a part of it, a rally was organised at beach road to build awareness about the importance of eye donation and encourage people to pledge their eyes for donation after death.

Flagging off the rally that continued from Kalimata temple to Park Hotel junction at RK Beach, District Joint Collector KS Viswanathan underlined the need to save the life of people by donating eyes. "Eye donation would brighten up the life of others and there is a larger need to create awareness about it among the masses," the JC emphasised.

District Medical and Health Officer K Vijaya Lakshmi, doctors, medical staff, students, Anil Neerukonda Hospital personnel and officers participated in the awareness rally that saw participation of students and volunteers. Later, a pledge was administered on the occasion for eye donation.

Meanwhile, marking the occasion Sankar Foundation Eye Hospital and Institute organised a rally at beach road. Holding placards that read 'donate eyes, save lives,' 'leave a vision after your death', 'make your eyes alive after death,' a number of hospital staff took part in the rally. Raising slogans, director of Sankar Foundation Nasrin, doctors, and staff participated.

Managing trustee and CEO of the foundation KBN Manimala appreciated the staff for organising the rally and building awareness among people about the importance of eye donation after death. The rally saw participation of GVMC officials, staff from regional eye hospital, District Blind Control Society.