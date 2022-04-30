Visakhapatnam: 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' highlights employee engagement

Visakhapatnam: As a part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav Week,' Dredging Corporation of India Limited (DCIL) organised a programme here on Saturday. With the theme focused on 'maritime heights,' the DCIL provided a platform for its employees to share their experiences in the organisation.

Speaking on the occasion, CFO of DCI D Subha Rao shared his past experiences in DCI and urged the employees that there is no bad organisation and that it is the employees who develop the core values of any organisation. He called upon the employees to work for the sole objective of taking the organisation to greater heights.

Addressing the occasion, Captain P M Saravanan, GM (HR) paid emphasis on the enormous contribution made by the public sector organisation in shaping the nation's economy and generating employment for the people.

Company Secretary K A Sreekanth stressed on the fact that employees need to work as a team for the betterment of the organisation. Managing Director and CEO of DCIL Dr G Y V Victor and HoDs and employees from various departments participated in the inaugural. The week-long celebration will continue till May 6.