Visakhapatnam: Ballot boxes reach Swarna Bharathi Indoor Stadium

Visakhapatnam: North Andhra MLC polling ballot boxes from six districts reached Swarna Bharathi Indoor Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

The sealed ballot boxes were secured in six strong rooms in the presence of District Collector A Mallikarjuna, Election Observer Siddharth Jain, DROs of six districts, including Srikakulam, Parvathipuram Manyam, Vizianagaram, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli, and MLC candidates here on Tuesday.

The Collector said the counting process will start on March 16 and central paramilitary forces will be deployed at the stadium to provide security to the ballot boxes till the counting exercise concludes.

Further, Mallikarjuna said the election observers have checked the details of the votes that were polled during the last hours at various polling stations in a transparent manner.

Later, election observer Siddharth Jain along with the District Collector held a meeting with the MLC candidates and discussed different phases of polling held on Monday. Joint Collector KS Viswanathan, Tekkali Sub Collector Rahul Kumar Reddy, Vizianagaram trainee collector Srikhar, DRO Srinivasa Murthy, assistant returning officers, RDOs and election staff of six districts participated in the meeting.