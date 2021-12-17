Visakhapatnam: Bank staff take part in 2-day strike

Visakhapatnam: Convenor of the United Forum of Bank Union (UFBU) A Sushma urged the government to stop retrograding banking reforms. Expressing solidarity to the two-day nationwide strike called by the UFBU, an umbrella body of nine unions, she took part in the demonstration organised by the Visakhapatnam chapter UFBU against privatisation of banks.

Speaking on the occasion, Sushma said public sector banks play a pivotal role in the progress of the country. "Today's rural, semi-urban prosperity in India, infrastructural facilities and industrial advancement are the result of the dedication of public sector banks," she said. As a part of the strike, convenor of All India UFBU Sanjeev Kumar Bandlish along with other leaders from nine affiliated unions joined the strike. Employees and officers from various banks participated in the strike opposing the Banking Laws (Amendments) Bill 2021 in the current session of the Parliament enabling the government to privatise the public sector banks. Addressing the gathering, P Praveen Kumar of AIBOC highlighted the importance of saving public sector banks and the impact of the economy on the vulnerable sections.

Leaders from different constituents of UFBU G Ramachandrarao, K V Vijaya Kumar, Mrutyunjaya Rao, G Ravi Varma, among others took part in the demonstration.