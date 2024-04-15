  • Menu
Visakhapatnam: Bengalis celebrate ‘Shubho Nababarsho,’ welcome New Year

Visakhapatnam: ‘Shubho Nababarsho’ was celebrated with gaiety by the Bengali community in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Members of Waltair Kalibari, a Bengali association, organised a host of programmes. Apart from ‘Prabhat pheri’ in the morning, impressive cultural programmes were organised in the evening at Railway Kalibari. Bengali families residing in the city took part in the celebrations that included participation of the community association members.

Meanwhile, ‘Vishu’ was celebrated by Malayalis and Tamilians residing in the city. Sighting ‘Vishu kani’ takes prominence during the New Year celebration of the communities. A tray of fresh fruits, vegetables along with new currency notes and coins, and gold jewellery were arranged in several households before the mirror as a part of ‘Vishu kani’.

X