Visakhapatnam: Book festival from tomorrow

Visakhapatnam : Book lovers can pay a visit to Turner’s Choultry to browse through various genres of books as they will have plenty of options to browse through at the book festival that commences from November 25.

Briefing about the details of the festival at a media conference held in the city on Thursday, book house manager PA Raju said the exhibition will remain open at the choultry from 10:30 am to 8:30 pm and continue till December 15. “The objective of the exhibition is to draw the attention of readers towards books, especially the youngsters, and revive the art of book-reading that has lost its sheen in a technology-driven world. The exhibition will cater to all age groups, including children,” he informed.

Close to 40,000 titles in English and Telugu would form a part of the display put up at the premises. Organised by Visalandhra Book House, the 22nd book festival is expected to be inaugurated by Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari, District Collector A Mallikarjuna and District Educational Officer L Chandrakala.

During the book festival, organisers said, a 10 percent discount could be availed for all genres of books. The book house has been organising such exhibitions for the past 21 years in the city.

CPI district secretary Pydi Raju, Abhyudaya Rachayitala Sangam district secretary U Appala Raju also briefed about the festival. On Saturday, the inaugural of the book fest is scheduled at 10 am.